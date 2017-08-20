Jones left Saturday's preseason game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Prior to the injury, Jones worked ahead of Kenny Golladay as the No. 3 receiver with the first-team offense, catching his lone target for an 11-yard gain. Golladay was unable to build on his strong preseason debut, with his lone target Saturday coming from Jake Rudock and going for a six-yard gain. Jones still has three weeks to get healthy before the regular-season opener, but any missed practice time will give Golladay more opportunities to get comfortable working with the starters.