Jones secured both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to Minnesota.

Jones didn't enter the starting lineup despite Golden Tate's absence, as the Lions instead went with a two-tailback lineup with Theo Riddick and Kerryon Johnson to open the game. The Notre Dame product didn't see a huge uptick in targets, either, as the two looks he was given wasn't even a season high. While Jones could very well be given a heavier workload in future weeks, this first performance sans-Tate wasn't a very encouraging sign for his impending fantasy production.