Jones secured one of three targets for five yards during Sunday's 14-13 loss to Buffalo.

Bruce Ellington (hamstring) didn't play in this one, and the Lions chose to roll with Andy Jones over TJ Jones as the No. 2 wideout behind Kenny Golladay. Given how much TJ Jones has struggled to produce over the past few weeks despite Detroit's desperate need for someone to step up at receiver, there isn't much hope he'll be a worthwhile fantasy option over the final two weeks of the season -- despite how much opportunity is available to him.