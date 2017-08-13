Play

Jones reeled in his lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Jones' reception got the Lions rolling in their opening drive before a tipped pass led to an interception. Though he caught just five passes in 2016, that's still third most among returning Detroit receivers. Recording a solid gain from the arm of the starting quarterback is as nice a way to start to the preseason as Jones could ask for, but the performances of fellow down-roster receivers Kenny Golladay and Jared Abbrederis made that nice start short lived. Golladay, in particular, wowed on Sunday with two touchdowns.

