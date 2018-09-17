Lions' TJ Jones: No targets in Week 2
Jones logged 16 snaps but was not targeted during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.
Jones was only called on to occasionally spell Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay, who each earned over 80 percent of the offensive snaps while Marvin Jones logged 100 percent of them. Unless an injury strikes one of those wideouts above him on the depth chart, Jones is nothing more than an afterthought in the fantasy realm.
