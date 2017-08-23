Lions' TJ Jones: Not practicing Wednesday
Jones (hamstring) isn't practicing with the team Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jones was a limited participant Monday after injuring his hamstring Saturday against the Jets, but he still hasn't returned to team drills and thus seems unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots. He's battling Kenny Golladay for the No. 3 receiver job, with the competition having major implications for Golden Tate, seeing as Jones primarily works from the slot. Should Golladay win the battle, Tate will get most of the slot work in three-wide formations.
More News
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...