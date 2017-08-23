Jones (hamstring) isn't practicing with the team Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones was a limited participant Monday after injuring his hamstring Saturday against the Jets, but he still hasn't returned to team drills and thus seems unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Patriots. He's battling Kenny Golladay for the No. 3 receiver job, with the competition having major implications for Golden Tate, seeing as Jones primarily works from the slot. Should Golladay win the battle, Tate will get most of the slot work in three-wide formations.