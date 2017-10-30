Jones caught four of eight targets for 88 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers.

After averaging 2.5 targets per game in his first two seasons, Jones is seeing 4.7 looks per contest in 2017 -- including 17 in his past two appearances. While it isn't clear if this heavy workload will persist, it's clear Jones is taking on an expanded role in his third professional campaign. He could make for a sneaky DFS play in Week 9 against a middling Packers secondary allowing 223.1 passing yards per outing.