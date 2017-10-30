Lions' TJ Jones: Notches career high in yardage
Jones caught four of eight targets for 88 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers.
After averaging 2.5 targets per game in his first two seasons, Jones is seeing 4.7 looks per contest in 2017 -- including 17 in his past two appearances. While it isn't clear if this heavy workload will persist, it's clear Jones is taking on an expanded role in his third professional campaign. He could make for a sneaky DFS play in Week 9 against a middling Packers secondary allowing 223.1 passing yards per outing.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...