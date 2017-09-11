Play

Jones only logged 19 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Jones caught two of four targets for 32 yards, while Kenny Golladay caught four of seven targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns while logging 44 snaps. It appears the rookie locked down the No. 3 receiver role faster than expected, leaving Jones with an injury-dependent path to fantasy relevance.

