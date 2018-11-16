Jones should see extra opportunities with Marvin Jones (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Jones hasn't been able to take advantage of the Golden Tate trade, drawing just four targets the past two weeks while essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver job with Theo Riddick. Now down another wide receiver, the Lions likely will push Jones outside and continue to use Riddick from the slot, though Bruce Ellington and/or Brandon Powell could also get involved. It's hard to count on anyone besides Kenny Golladay seeing more than a handful of targets, but Riddick and Jones do at least offer some upside in PPR formats.