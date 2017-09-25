Lions' TJ Jones: Posts 63 yards on three catches
Jones secured all three of his targets for 63 yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.
Despite tying for sixth on the team in targets, Jones still led the Lions in receiving yards Sunday. However, he doesn't appear to be anything more than a subsidiary target for QB Matthew Stafford moving forward and will likely continue to share the No. 3 wideout job with rookie Kenny Golladay until further notice -- while concurrently splitting targets with a pair of running backs, not to mention TE Eric Ebron. Thus, his upside is extremely limited, so Jones doesn't have the makings of a legitimate fantasy option at present time.
