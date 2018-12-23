Jones corralled all six of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.

Jones stepped up for the injury-riddled Lions, finishing 16 yards shy of Kenny Golladay's team-leading receiving total on nine fewer targets. The 2014 sixth-rounder came into this contest with just 10 catches all season, so he's likely to fall back into obscurity against the Packers in Week 16.