Jones secured his only target for two yards during Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Panthers.

With Golden Tate in Philadelphia and Marvin Jones (knee) sidelined, Jones was expected to handle a larger role in the offense. However, Kenny Golladay (14 targets), Bruce Ellington (nine) and Theo Riddick (seven) ended up commanding the vast majority of quarterback Matthew Stafford's attention. It's hard to imagine things going any better for Jones in Week 12 against a Bears defense allowing just 6.8 yards per pass attempt this season.