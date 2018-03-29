Head coach Matt Patricia said he expects Jones (shoulder) to be available for offseason workouts whenever the wide receiver signs his restricted free agent tender, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones is on the mend from January surgery to repair a left shoulder injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season after 14 games. Detroit placed an original-round tender on the 2014 sixth-rounder earlier this month, but Jones is yet to put pen to paper and doesn't have to report for offseason workouts until he does so. It's possible he remains unsigned through the upcoming NFL Draft that starts April 26 in an effort to find another team willing to extend him a contract offer. The likelihood of that happening will increase if he truly is close to full health, considering Jones would then be fit to pass a customary physical examination.