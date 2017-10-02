Jones caught three of five targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) watching from the sidelines, Jones played on 66 percent of the Lions' offensive snaps Sunday and ultimately finished tied for the team lead in targets. He didn't do much with his opportunities, though, as the Vikings defense did a solid job of limiting yards after the catch. If Golladay remains out in Week 5, look for Jones to stick as the No. 3 wideout for another week, but he'll be nothing more than a dart throw in the deepest of leagues against a Panthers secondary that has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards through four weeks.