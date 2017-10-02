Lions' TJ Jones: Sees five looks in Week 4
Jones caught three of five targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) watching from the sidelines, Jones played on 66 percent of the Lions' offensive snaps Sunday and ultimately finished tied for the team lead in targets. He didn't do much with his opportunities, though, as the Vikings defense did a solid job of limiting yards after the catch. If Golladay remains out in Week 5, look for Jones to stick as the No. 3 wideout for another week, but he'll be nothing more than a dart throw in the deepest of leagues against a Panthers secondary that has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards through four weeks.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...