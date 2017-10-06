Play

Jones' teammate Kenny Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Jones took on an increased role in Golladay's absence during Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings, establishing season-high marks for targets (five) and offensive snap share (66 percent). He felly shy of a 30 percent snap share in each of Detroit's first three games, and he'll likely return to that level once Golladay is healthy.

