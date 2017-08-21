Play

Jones (hamstring) will be a limited participant at Monday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Jones sustained the hamstring injury during Saturday's preseason contest with the Jets. All reports indicate that Jones should be okay moving forward so the Lions appear to be taking a more precautionary route at the moment. Jones is expected to serve as a depth receiver for Detroit this season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories