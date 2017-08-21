Lions' TJ Jones: Should be fine for season opener
Jones (hamstring) will be a limited participant at Monday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Jones sustained the hamstring injury during Saturday's preseason contest with the Jets. All reports indicate that Jones should be okay moving forward so the Lions appear to be taking a more precautionary route at the moment. Jones is expected to serve as a depth receiver for Detroit this season.
