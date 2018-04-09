Lions' TJ Jones: Signs RFA tender
Jones (shoulder) signed his original-round restricted free agent tender Monday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The timing coincides with the beginning of the Lions' offseason workout program, allowing Jones to participate in whatever capacity he's ready for. Still rehabbing from January shoulder surgery, the 2014 sixth-round selection likely was hoping to sign an offer sheet with another team, but he presumably couldn't find a suitor willing to give up a sixth-round pick for the right to hand him a contract. Despite posting career-high marks for catches (30), receiving yards (399), targets (49) and yards per target (8.1) last season, Jones merely profiles as the Lions' No. 4 wide receiver, with 2017 third-round pick Kenny Golladay the better bet to earn a regular spot alongside Golden Tate and Marvin Jones in three-wide sets.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...