Jones (shoulder) signed his original-round restricted free agent tender Monday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The timing coincides with the beginning of the Lions' offseason workout program, allowing Jones to participate in whatever capacity he's ready for. Still rehabbing from January shoulder surgery, the 2014 sixth-round selection likely was hoping to sign an offer sheet with another team, but he presumably couldn't find a suitor willing to give up a sixth-round pick for the right to hand him a contract. Despite posting career-high marks for catches (30), receiving yards (399), targets (49) and yards per target (8.1) last season, Jones merely profiles as the Lions' No. 4 wide receiver, with 2017 third-round pick Kenny Golladay the better bet to earn a regular spot alongside Golden Tate and Marvin Jones in three-wide sets.