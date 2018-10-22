Jones snagged his only target for a 26-yard gain during Sunday's 32-21 victory over Miami.

While Jones' lone grab easily represented his most significant offensive contribution of the season, it's hardly a sign of bigger things to come as long as Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones remain healthy. The fifth-year receiver accordingly belongs on the waiver wire in most, if not all, fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories