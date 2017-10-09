Lions' TJ Jones: Snags two passes Sunday
Jones secured two of four targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
Jones continued in the No. 3 receiver role with Kenny Golladay (hamstring) watching from the sidelines and ultimately logged 66 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday. However, his four targets were tied for just fourth on the team and five other receivers were able to gain more yardage, including No. 4 receiver Jared Abbrederis, who caught two of three targets for 37 yards. Given his small role and limited playmaking ability, Jones isn't worth fantasy consideration in anything but the deepest of leagues. That notion will only be strengthened when Golladay eventually returns to the fold.
