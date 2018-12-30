Jones caught all three of his targets, putting up 40 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-0 win against the Packers.

Jones saw an uptick in his involvement within the Lions passing attack towards the end of the season, collecting 10 receptions (on 12 targets) for 87 yards over the past three weeks, compared to nine receptions for 103 yards between Weeks 1 and 14. He went crazy in Week 17 specifically, picking up two receiving touchdowns against the Packers after accounting for two touchdowns through his first 41 NFL appearances. With Golden Tate already having been traded earlier this season, Jones has a chance to re-sign with Detroit and enter 2019 as the Lions No. 2 or 3 receiving option, depending on whether the team elects to acquire another target in free agency or the 2019 Draft.