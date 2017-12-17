Jones is questionable to return to Saturday's contest in Detroit due to a shoulder injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

In the aftermath of manning the punt coverage unit with 9:34 remaining, Jones walked off the field favoring his left arm, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Prior to his departure, Jones reached the end zone among his three receptions for 26 yards, marking his first touchdown of the season. If he remains sidelined, the Lions will be down to Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay for the rest of the game.