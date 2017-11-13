Lions' TJ Jones: Takes backseat to Golladay
Jones caught one of three targets for two yards during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.
Kenny Golladay, who returned from a five-week absence due to a hamstring injury, replaced Jones in three-wide sets Sunday, which should become the norm as long as the rookie remains healthy. Thus, Jones doesn't look like anything more than the No. 4 option in an offense that also likes to involve its tight ends and running backs in the passing game. Unless injuries again strike those above him on the depth chart, Jones is likely best left for the waiver wire in most formats.
