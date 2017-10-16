Lions' TJ Jones: Targeted nine times in Week 6
Jones caught three of nine targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.
After Golden Tate (shoulder) exited the game in the third quarter, Jones went on to log the second-most snaps amongst the Lions' receiving corps Sunday and fittingly finished the day with the second-most targets. However, he wasn't able to take advantage of his increased usage and ended up with an inefficient 3.7 YPT. Jones would likely ascend to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart if Tate is forced to miss time after the Lions' Week 7 bye, but that's only if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) remains sidelined as well. If both Golladay and Jones are in the fold, the imposing rookie would presumably get the starting nod over Jones.
