Jones secured all three of his targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.

Jones didn't catch a pass -- or even receive a target -- in either of the past two weeks, as rookie Kenny Golladay has gradually reclaimed the No. 3 receiver role since returning from a hamstring injury. Although Jones ended up as the more productive option this week, considering Golladay accrued only 17 yards on three catches, the gap in playing time suggests that's unlikely to be the case on a consistent basis moving forward.