Lions' TJ Jones: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Jones (shoulder) announced via his personal Twitter account that he underwent a successful surgery Wednesday.
Jones was enjoying the most productive campaign of his career before going down in Week 15, catching 30 of 49 targets for 399 yards and one touchdown over 14 games. He'll now be a restricted free agent at the end of the league year but, especially with head coach Jim Caldwell being let go, it's far from certain that he'll be retained by Detroit. His late-season injury only complicates matters.
