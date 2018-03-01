Lions' TJ Jones: Unlikely to be tendered
The Lions aren't expected to tender a contract to Jones (shoulder), who will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
As a sixth-round pick in 2014, Jones' tender is projected for around $2 million this season, but the Lions don't seem willing to stomach that kind of pay increase for a player that carried only a $690,000 cap hit during the previous campaign. With Kenny Golladay emerging as a capable No. 3 wideout late last season, Detroit doesn't have a real need to pony up for Jones, who set career highs across the board in 2017 with 30 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown. If the Lions aren't able to re-sign Jones on a lower-cost deal, they'll likely try to find someone else via the draft or free agency to replace him as a depth receiver and special-teams contributor.
