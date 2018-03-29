Lions head coach Matt Patricia recently said he expects Jones (shoulder) to be available for offseason workouts when the wide receiver signs his restricted free agent tender, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones is on the mend from January surgery to repair a left shoulder injury that prematurely ended the wideout's 2017 season after 14 games. Detroit placed an original-round tender on the 2014 sixth-round pick earlier this month to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent, but Jones has yet to sign the contract. It's possible he remains unsigned through the upcoming NFL Draft in an effort to find another team willing to extend him a contract. The likelihood of that happening increases once Jones is 100 percent healthy, as he would then be fit to pass a customary physical. However, any team that might sign Jones would also have to surrender a sixth-round pick to Detroit if the Lions choose not to match the offer sheet.