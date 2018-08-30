Lions' Toby Johnson: Reverts to IR
Johnson (undisclosed) has reverted to the Lions' injured reserve list, per NFL Communications.
Johnson's placement on the list slates him to spend the remainder of the 2018 on the sidelines, barring an injury settlement with the team.
