Kennedy saw one target but did not catch a pass during Sunday's 29-0 loss to New England.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown back in a limited capacity from an ankle sprain, Kennedy saw a little less playing time than last week but still logged over half of the offensive snaps. However, like the rest of his teammates not named Josh Reynolds, Kennedy wasn't able to do much in the box score. With both St. Brown and DJ Chark (ankle) potentially returning to working order in the near future, Kennedy could easily go back to being a healthy scratch when the Lions come out of their Week 6 bye.