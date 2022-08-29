Kennedy caught three of six targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Steelers.

Kennedy again saw plenty of volume, so this relatively low production was disappointing after he racked up both a 100-yard and a multi-touchdown game in Week 2 and 3 of the preseason, respectively. While he is a strong candidate to survive roster cuts nonetheless, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Kennedy would presumably be entering the year buried on the depth chart and will need to impress in order to stick around once Jameson Williams (knee) is ready to go.