Kennedy suffered a season-ending MCL injury in his right knee during the Lions' 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kennedy suffered the injury early in the second quarter on a punt return for 11 yards. He was spotted on crutches following Sunday's contest, and further tests revealed that the MCL injury is significant enough for Kennedy to undergo season-ending surgery. He'll shift his focus toward rehab in the hopes that he's fully healthy for the start of the 2027 season, though he'll enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. In Kennedy's absence, Jacob Saylors figures to take over return duties on kickoffs, although whether the Lions go with star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown or another option on punt returns remains to be seen.