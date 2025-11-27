Kennedy caught all four of his targets for 36 yards in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. He added 102 total return yards on three kickoff and one punt return.

Brought up from the practice squad for the second time this season with Kalif Raymond (ankle) sidelined but actually active this time around, Kennedy got thrust into a bigger offensive role than expected after Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game in the first quarter and didn't return due to an ankle injury of his own. The four grabs were a career high for Kennedy, who came into the contest with a 14-195-0 line on 26 targets over 24 NFL games, all with Detroit. St. Brown could end up missing another week or two, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, which could land Kennedy in a regular spot in three-wide sets alongside Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa in a Week 14 clash with the Cowboys.