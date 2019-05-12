Lions' Tom Kennedy: Heading to Detroit
Kennedy signed a contract with the Lions on Friday.
Kennedy logged 90 receptions for 1,298 yards and 10 touchdowns over 18 games at Bryant University. More recently, the 22-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Draft by the Boston Cannons and logged one assist over six games in the 2018 season.
