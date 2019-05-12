Lions' Tom Kennedy: Heading to Detroit

Kennedy signed a contract with the Lions on Friday.

Kennedy logged 90 receptions for 1,298 yards and 10 touchdowns over 18 games at Bryant University. More recently, the 22-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse Draft by the Boston Cannons and logged one assist over six games in the 2018 season.

Our Latest Stories