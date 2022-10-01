Kennedy was elevated to the Lions' active roster Saturday.
The Lions announced DJ Chark (ankle) would be unavailable Saturday as the wide receiver joins an alarmingly long list of Lions star players unable to suit up for Sunday's contest. Kennedy had some fun moments towards the end of the 2021 season including three separate games with at least two targets, but expect the slot receiver to factor in sparingly with Josh Reynolds (ankle), Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus soaking up the majority of the wide receiver snaps.