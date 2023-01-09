The Lions signed Kennedy to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Kennedy accumulated the best stat line of his career over seven games with Detroit this season, catching eight of 15 targets for 141 yards. The 26-year-old has now appeared in 19 regular-season games over the last two years with the Lions, so it's not surprising to see the team wants to keep him around heading into the offseason. Kennedy will look to carve out a bigger role among this well-stocked receiving corps heading into the 2023 campaign.