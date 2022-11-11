Kennedy is expected to retain a role as the Lions' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Bears with Josh Reynolds (back) ruled out for a second consecutive contest, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

During last week's 15-9 win over the Packers, the Lions were without Reynolds and played their first game since trading away top tight end T.J. Hockenson. The absences of Reynolds and Hockenson created opportunities for Kennedy and multiple other pass catchers to step into expanded roles behind No. 1 target Amon-Ra St. Brown, but none was able to deliver a notable fantasy performance. Kennedy ended up serving as the No. 3 wideout behind St. Brown and Kalif Raymond and was on the field for 67 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps, but he finished with a 1-16-0 receiving line on four targets. Kennedy could be headed for a similar snap share and target count once again in Week 10, but he can't be counted on to turn in useful numbers.