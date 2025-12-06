Kennedy did not garner a target while recording 120 yards on kickoff returns and 21 yards on punt returns in Thursday's 44-30 win over Dallas.

Kennedy was set to operate in a more significant role on offense with Amon-Ra St. Brown trending towards sitting with an ankle injury, but St. Brown was ultimately able to play. As a result, Kennedy's offensive snaps dropped to five total in Week 14, a significantly smaller figure than the 41 snaps on offense he logged Thanksgiving against Green Bay. The wide receiver has filled in admirably for Kalif Raymond (ankle) as a return specialist for Detroit over the last two weeks, compiling 201 kickoff return yards and 42 yards on punt returns. Whenever Raymond is able to return, Kennedy, who was signed to the active roster prior to Week 13 action, may become a healthy scratch on game days.