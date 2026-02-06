Kennedy recorded four receptions for 36 yards across six games with the Lions in 2025. He also recorded 447 yards on 16 kick returns and 50 yards on three punt returns.

Kennedy didn't make the Lions' roster out of training camp, but he did manage to secure a spot on the practice squad. He appeared in the team's final six games due to injuries to the rest of the team's receiving corps, with all of his offensive production coming in Week 13. He also served as the primary kick returner for Detroit down the stretch, averaging 27.9 yards on his 16 returns. Kennedy is a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning he can easily be retained by the Lions if they choose to tender him.