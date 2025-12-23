Kennedy (abdomen) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Kennedy was limited in Monday's walkthrough session due to an abdominal injury that he may have sustained during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, when he turned three kickoff returns into 77 yards. The limited tag indicates the injury isn't considered severe, and he would be on track to play against the Vikings on Christmas day were he to log a full practice over the next two days.