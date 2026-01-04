Lions' Tom Kennedy: Nursing rib injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kennedy (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Chicago.
Kennedy suffered an injury to his ribs in the fourth quarter, and his status for the remainder of the contest is now up in the air. In his absence, Kalif Raymond and Jacob Saylors are top candidates to see added work at kick returner for Detroit.
