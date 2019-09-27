Play

The Lions promoted Kennedy to the active roster from the practice squad Friday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

With Danny Amendola (chest) managing an injury and Travis Fulgham no longer on the roster, Kennedy will provide the Lions with depth at the wide receiver position. In the event that Amendola isn't able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Kennedy will be a long shot to achieve fantasy relevance but could see limited offensive snaps.

