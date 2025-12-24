Kennedy (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Kennedy was limited in all three walkthrough practices due to an abdominal injury, and his status may not be officially known until approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Lions announce their list of inactive players. Jacob Saylors and Kalif Raymond would be slated to take on larger roles as returners on kickoffs and punts if Kennedy is not cleared to play.