Lions' Tom Kennedy: Ready for Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kennedy (abdomen) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Kennedy was initially listed as questionable for Week 17, but he's been cleared to suit up Christmas Day. He'll handle his usual role as Detroit's top kick returner while also contributing as a depth option at wide receiver.
