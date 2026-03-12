Kennedy (ribs) is slated to re-sign with the Lions, Jeremy Reisman of Pride Of Detroit reports.

Kennedy exited the Lions' 2025 regular-season finale due to a ribs injury, but his new deal with the team suggests he's moved past the issue. The 29-year-old from Bryant played a minor role in Detroit's offense last season, catching all four of his targets for 36 yards while accumulating 447 kick-return yards across just six appearances. Expect Kennedy to remain a depth option in the Lions' receiving corps for the 2026 season.