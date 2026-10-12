Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday that Kennedy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair an MCL injury in his right knee, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Kennedy sustained the knee injury while returning a punt during the second quarter of Sunday's 45-21 win over the Cardinals. The veteran wide receiver is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he'll nonetheless shift his focus toward being fully healthy for the 2027 season. Jacob Saylors will take over return duties on kickoffs and may also work as a returner on punts given the Lions' hesitation to use Amon-Ra St. Brown as the full-time returner on punts, per Bianchi.