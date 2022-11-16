Kennedy caught one of two targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears.

Kennedy didn't do any damage until less than four minutes were left in the fourth quarter when the trusty wideout hauled in a 13-yard pass on 3rd-and-8 and turned it into a 44-yard gain that set up Detroit's game-winning touchdown. However, Kennedy has now made five game appearances in 2022 but has yet to produce a respectable stat line despite seeing at least 50 percent of the snaps per contest. Even if Josh Reynolds (back) continues to miss time, Kennedy will not be worthy of much fantasy consideration.