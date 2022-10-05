The Lions signed Kennedy to the active roster from their practice squad Wednesday.
With Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle) both ruled out, Kennedy was elevated to the active roster for the team's Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. Quintez Cephus (foot) had to leave the game early, so Kennedy ended up handling a significant workload, catching three of five targets for 54 yards. The statuses of St. Brown, Chark and Cephus for Week 5 remain unclear, but Detroit will add Kennedy to its active roster as insurance and will be confident thrusting him into game action after his solid performance against Seattle.