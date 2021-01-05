site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-tom-kennedy-signs-future-deal | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Tom Kennedy: Signs future deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kennedy signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Tuesday.
Kennedy has spent the better part of his first two NFL seasons with the Lions, although he's suited up in just one game. The 24-year-old wideout will vie for a depth role in 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for a Guaranteed $5,000 or Start a Customizable Pool
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 12 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read