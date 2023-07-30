Kennedy (arm), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, was out at practice Sunday with his left arm in a sling, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Kennedy was initially waived with an injury designation Friday before being reverted to injured reserve a day later. Kennedy signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions in January after catching eight passes for 141 yards in seven games in 2022. He'll be forced to sit out for the 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Detroit.