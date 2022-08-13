Kennedy racked up 104 yards on eight receptions during Friday's preseason game against Atlanta.
Kennedy saw over three quarters of action thanks to the absences of Quintez Cephus (leg) and Josh Johnson (undisclosed). While the 26-year-old Bryant product still sits on the roster bubble, Kennedy could not have made a better case for a back-end roster spot as Detroit assesses its backups in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee) - especially given the lack of depth at slot receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. It is possible that Kennedy could again see considerable snaps in the next exhibition game Aug. 20 in Indianapolis depending on the health of his teammates.